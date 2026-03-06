MJ Walker Injury: Sidelined Thursday with hip issue
Walker missed Thursday's 140-121 G League win over the Noblesville Boom after suffering a hip injury.
Walker has dealt with various hip injuries that have limited his involvement over the last couple of months, and he's struggling to reach optimal shape due to those complications. Still, he had been a decent contributor off the bench, and his absence reduced the squad's options in addition to with Kobe Johnson and Dwight Murray.
MJ Walker
Free Agent
