MJ Walker News: Minimal impact Saturday

Walker (hip) tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in eight minutes during Saturday's 129-98 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Walker was given only a few minutes of play off the bench as he continued to make a gradual return from his hip injury. It was Walker's third straight outing without a single point, and he only added to a total of two rebounds in that span. He might struggle to find a starting spot for the remainder of the season, offering depth behind Kobe Johnson.