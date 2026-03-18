MJ Walker News: Returns to action against Austin

Walker (hip) generated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound during 17 minutes in Tuesday's 119-116 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Walker had a quiet performance in his comeback from a hip injury, failing to score for the second straight time in G League play. He was used mostly as a bench option prior to his absence, and that could be the case going forward, so he'll offer limited value as a backup for starter Kobe Johnson.