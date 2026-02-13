MJ Walker News: Returns to action Thursday

Walker notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and one rebound across 15 minutes in Thursday's 130-129 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom.

Walker made a limited impact as he came off the bench in his first appearance since Jan. 31. However, having left his hip injuries behind, he could push for more playing time going forward, looking to improve on his averages of 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He'll likely challenge Caleb Houstan for minutes in upcoming matchups.