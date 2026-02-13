MJ Walker headshot

MJ Walker News: Returns to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Walker notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), and one rebound across 15 minutes in Thursday's 130-129 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom.

Walker made a limited impact as he came off the bench in his first appearance since Jan. 31. However, having left his hip injuries behind, he could push for more playing time going forward, looking to improve on his averages of 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He'll likely challenge Caleb Houstan for minutes in upcoming matchups.

MJ Walker
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now