MJ Walker News: Scores 21 points in G League

Walker scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 7-12 3Pt) and grabbed three rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 131-119 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Walker caught fire from deep and scored a season-high 21 points - his previous high was 12. He's played at least 20 minutes in four straight games, and during that stretch, Walker has gone 17-for-32 from deep.