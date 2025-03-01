MJ Walker News: Sinks eight three-pointers

Walker notched 28 points (8-14 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 132-103 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

After a six-point dud against Capital City, Walker exploded from three-point range Friday. He finished two points away from a high-water mark and made at least seven three-pointers for the third time this season.