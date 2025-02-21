Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
MJ Walker headshot

MJ Walker News: Superb three-point output Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Walker registered 30 points (10-17 FG, 10-16 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal during 32 minutes in Friday's 129-85 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Walker impressed from beyond the arc as his team had little trouble en route to an overwhelming victory. After crushing his previous season-high scoring mark, the guard is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game over a string of seven G League starts in a row.

MJ Walker
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now