MJ Walker News: Superb three-point output Friday

Walker registered 30 points (10-17 FG, 10-16 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal during 32 minutes in Friday's 129-85 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Walker impressed from beyond the arc as his team had little trouble en route to an overwhelming victory. After crushing his previous season-high scoring mark, the guard is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game over a string of seven G League starts in a row.