Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Bamba is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to left knee recovery, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Bamba made his season debut Sunday, playing 15 minutes off the bench during a win over the Jazz. The big man said before Sunday's game that he doesn't anticipate having to miss time during back-to-back sets moving forward, but it's not surprising to see the Clippers exercise caution. If Bamba is ruled out, Kai Jones and Nicolas Batum would be candidates for increased roles.

Mo Bamba
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now