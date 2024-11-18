Mo Bamba Injury: Iffy for Monday

Bamba is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to left knee recovery, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Bamba made his season debut Sunday, playing 15 minutes off the bench during a win over the Jazz. The big man said before Sunday's game that he doesn't anticipate having to miss time during back-to-back sets moving forward, but it's not surprising to see the Clippers exercise caution. If Bamba is ruled out, Kai Jones and Nicolas Batum would be candidates for increased roles.