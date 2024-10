Bamba (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The 26-year-old is dealing with knee soreness, and his timetable for a return is unknown. The 26-year-old is expected to back up Ivica Zubac, and if Bamba misses additional time, Kai Jones could see extra minutes. Bamba's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Nuggets.