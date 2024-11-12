Mo Bamba Injury: Rehabbing in G League
The Clippers announced Bamba (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, and they have assigned him to the San Diego Clippers of the G League in order to progress in his rehab, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Bamba has missed the beginning of the season while dealing with a left knee injury. However, Bamba's assignment to the G League indicates that he is nearing a return to action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now