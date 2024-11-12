Fantasy Basketball
Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba Injury: Rehabbing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 12, 2024

The Clippers announced Bamba (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, and they have assigned him to the San Diego Clippers of the G League in order to progress in his rehab, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Bamba has missed the beginning of the season while dealing with a left knee injury. However, Bamba's assignment to the G League indicates that he is nearing a return to action.

Mo Bamba
Los Angeles Clippers
