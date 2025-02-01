Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba Injury: Shipped to Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 10:04am

The Clippers are trading Bamba, P.J. Tucker, a future second-round pick and cash to the Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bamba has received inconsistent playing time for the Clippers this season, logging just five total minutes across the team's previous four outings. The 26-year-old center is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 12.6 minutes across 28 appearances in 2024-25. Bamba has shown the ability to space the floor and protect the rim, which could allow him to compete for backup center minutes behind Walker Kessler in Utah. However, it would be surprising for him to suit up in Saturday's matchup with Orlando.

Mo Bamba
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now