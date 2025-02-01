Mo Bamba Injury: Shipped to Utah

The Clippers are trading Bamba, P.J. Tucker, a future second-round pick and cash to the Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bamba has received inconsistent playing time for the Clippers this season, logging just five total minutes across the team's previous four outings. The 26-year-old center is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 12.6 minutes across 28 appearances in 2024-25. Bamba has shown the ability to space the floor and protect the rim, which could allow him to compete for backup center minutes behind Walker Kessler in Utah. However, it would be surprising for him to suit up in Saturday's matchup with Orlando.