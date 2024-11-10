Mo Bamba Injury: Status for road trip TBD

Coach Tyronn Lue said after Saturday's win over the Raptors that Bamba (knee) has been full go during 5-on-5 scrimmages during recent practices, but the center's status for the Clippers' upcoming three-game road trip remains unclear, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bamba appears to be nearing his season debut, but even when he's cleared to suit up, his role will likely be minimal. For the most part, the Clippers have been going small with their second unit, but Kai Jones has received some playing time as Ivica Zubac's primary backup over the first few weeks of the season.