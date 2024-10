Coach Tyronn Lue said Tuesday that Bamba (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers and Thursday's matchup versus the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Bamba has yet to suit up this season due to left knee soreness and remains without a return timetable. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus Oklahoma City. In Bamba's absence, Kai Jones should remain part of the rotation.