Mo Bamba News: Back on open market
Bamba became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Jazz expired.
After signing his 10-day deal Feb. 26, Bamba appeared in two of the Jazz's ensuing six contests, averaging 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.0 minutes per contest. Utah will have the option of bringing Bamba back on another 10-day pact, though the Jazz could be content to proceed with Kyle Filipowski, Oscar Tshiebwe and Kevin Love as their options at center and instead reserve the open roster spot for a player at a different position.
Mo Bamba
Free Agent
