Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Bamba (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Bamba sat out Monday's loss to Boston -- the second half of a back-to-back -- due to left knee injury recovery. Following some rest, he's good to go Wednesday. He's seen double-digit minutes in each of his past three appearances, averaging 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks.

Mo Bamba
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now