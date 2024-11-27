Mo Bamba News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Bamba (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Bamba sat out Monday's loss to Boston -- the second half of a back-to-back -- due to left knee injury recovery. Following some rest, he's good to go Wednesday. He's seen double-digit minutes in each of his past three appearances, averaging 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks.