Mo Bamba News: Double-doubles off bench in loss
Bamba tallied 23 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 G League loss to the Valley Suns.
Bamba had an excellent performance, converting on 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field and leading his side in rebounds despite being part of the second unit Thursday. Bamba is in strong form even after dropping to a bench role behind Steven Crowl, posting more than 15 points in four consecutive outings.
Mo Bamba
Free Agent
