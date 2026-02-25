Mo Bamba News: Efficient in loss to Mexico City
Bamba generated 18 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes of Tuesday's 122-118 G League loss to the Capitanes.
Bamba went 8-for-9 inside the three-point arc and dominated the glass. The veteran center is averaging 16.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game during the regular season, and he's logged a double-double in three of his last four appearances.
Mo Bamba
Free Agent
