Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Fails to score in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Bamba finished with two rebounds and one block across 12 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Warriors.

Bamba continues to put together the worst season of his career, averaging 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 12.8 minutes per game. Playing behind one of the most consistent centers in the league, Bamba's opportunities have been few and far between. Should a meaningful role ever present itself, Bamba would then become a factor, at least on the defensive end of the floor.

