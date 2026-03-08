Mo Bamba News: Gets another 10-day with Utah

The Jazz signed Bamba to a 10-day contract Sunday.

Bamba will get another crack with the Jazz after his first 10-day contract was set to expire Sunday. He appeared in two games for Utah on March 4 and 5 and averaged 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 19.0 minutes per game. Bamba gives the Jazz additional frontcourt depth behind Kyle Filipowski and Kevin Love.