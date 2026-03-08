Mo Bamba News: Gets another 10-day with Utah
The Jazz signed Bamba to a 10-day contract Sunday.
Bamba will get another crack with the Jazz after his first 10-day contract was set to expire Sunday. He appeared in two games for Utah on March 4 and 5 and averaged 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 19.0 minutes per game. Bamba gives the Jazz additional frontcourt depth behind Kyle Filipowski and Kevin Love.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mo Bamba See More
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Free Agency 2024 Full Recap: Analysis for Every DealJuly 1, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12April 12, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9April 9, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7April 7, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 6April 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mo Bamba See More