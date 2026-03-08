Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Gets another 10-day with Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Jazz signed Bamba to a 10-day contract Sunday.

Bamba will get another crack with the Jazz after his first 10-day contract was set to expire Sunday. He appeared in two games for Utah on March 4 and 5 and averaged 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 19.0 minutes per game. Bamba gives the Jazz additional frontcourt depth behind Kyle Filipowski and Kevin Love.

Mo Bamba
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mo Bamba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mo Bamba See More
NBA Free Agency 2024 Full Recap: Analysis for Every Deal
NBA
NBA Free Agency 2024 Full Recap: Analysis for Every Deal
Author Image
Alex Barutha
July 1, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
April 12, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
April 9, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 7, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 6, 2024