Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Bamba (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bamba will suit up for the second game of a back-to-back set, and he has now played in two straight outings after missing the rest of the season with a left knee injury. The big man will serve as Ivica Zubac's primary backup, though he only played 15 minutes in his return during Sunday's win over Utah.

Mo Bamba
Los Angeles Clippers
