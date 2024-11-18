Mo Bamba News: Good to go Monday
Bamba (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Bamba will suit up for the second game of a back-to-back set, and he has now played in two straight outings after missing the rest of the season with a left knee injury. The big man will serve as Ivica Zubac's primary backup, though he only played 15 minutes in his return during Sunday's win over Utah.
