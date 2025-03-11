Mo Bamba News: Joins New Orleans

Bamba and the Pelicans agreed to a 10-day contract Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After a brief stint with the Clippers to begin the 2024-25 season, Bamba has since been feasting in the G League for the Birmingham Squadron, posting averages of 21.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks. The Pelicans don't have much to play for at this point in the season, so it would make sense for them to give Bamba an opportunity to impress in the frontcourt.