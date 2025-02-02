Mo Bamba News: Let go by Utah
The Jazz waived Bamba on Sunday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz will part ways with the big man to open up a roster spot for Jalen Hood-Schifino, whom the club acquired from the Lakers on Saturday via trade. Bamba will likely be a candidate to join a club lacking frontcourt depth, and in 28 regular-season appearances with the Clippers this year, he had averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 12.6 minutes per contest.
Mo Bamba
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now