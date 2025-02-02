Mo Bamba News: Let go by Utah

The Jazz waived Bamba on Sunday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz will part ways with the big man to open up a roster spot for Jalen Hood-Schifino, whom the club acquired from the Lakers on Saturday via trade. Bamba will likely be a candidate to join a club lacking frontcourt depth, and in 28 regular-season appearances with the Clippers this year, he had averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 12.6 minutes per contest.