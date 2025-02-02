Fantasy Basketball
Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba News: Let go by Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

The Jazz waived Bamba on Sunday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz will part ways with the big man to open up a roster spot for Jalen Hood-Schifino, whom the club acquired from the Lakers on Saturday via trade. Bamba will likely be a candidate to join a club lacking frontcourt depth, and in 28 regular-season appearances with the Clippers this year, he had averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 12.6 minutes per contest.

Mo Bamba
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
