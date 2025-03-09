Mo Bamba News: Monster outing in G League

Bamba notched 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-107 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Bamba scored at least 20 points for the second time across five G League appearances and set season highs in rebounds and assists. Through five games, Bamba has averaged 19.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.