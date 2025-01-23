Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Not starting vs. Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Bamba is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Bamba started in the Clippers' last two games, but he'll return to his regular second-unit role here since Ivica Zubac (eye) is back in action. Bamba has played off the bench in 24 of his 26 appearances this season, averaging 4.2 points and 4.3 rebounds across 12.5 minutes per game in those instances.

Mo Bamba
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now