Mo Bamba News: Not starting vs. Wizards

Bamba is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Bamba started in the Clippers' last two games, but he'll return to his regular second-unit role here since Ivica Zubac (eye) is back in action. Bamba has played off the bench in 24 of his 26 appearances this season, averaging 4.2 points and 4.3 rebounds across 12.5 minutes per game in those instances.