Mo Bamba News: Out Thursday with personal issue

Bamba was unable to take part in Thursday's 137-126 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue due to personal reasons.

Bamba was coming off a run of seven games with double digits in scoring and had logged a double-double in his last appearance, but he was used as a bench option in the last four matchups before his absence. While it's still unclear when Bamba will rejoin the team, Steven Crowl will likely retain the starting spot in the short term.