Mo Bamba News: Returns to action Friday

Bamba (personal) recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 123-106 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Bamba missed Thursday's win over the Blue due to a personal matter, but he returned to the floor for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran center continues to be a force on the glass and the defensive end in the G League, as he has now recorded a double-double in two of his last three appearances. Despite Bamba coming off the bench for the last five games, Steven Crowl's presence in the starting lineup hasn't significantly hindered Bamba's production. He remains a prime candidate for an NBA call-up if a team finds itself in need of frontcourt depth.