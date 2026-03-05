Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Sees 21 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Bamba ended with four points (2-3 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Philadelphia.

This was Bamba's first taste of action since he signed a 10-day contract Feb. 26. He made a strong impression, and with his shot-blocking upside, he's worth monitoring in case he sticks around.

Mo Bamba
Utah Jazz
