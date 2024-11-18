Mo Bamba News: Serves as backup center in debut

Bamba (knee) scored nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 116-105 win over the Jazz.

Making his season debut after missing the Clippers' first 13 games while recovering from a left knee injury that dated back to the start of training camp, Bamba immediately settled in as the backup center behind Ivica Zubac. The Clippers had been cycling through a number of players as Zubac's primary backup, but the return of Bamba should bring some stability to the second unit. According to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com, Bamba said prior to Sunday's contest that he doesn't anticipate being held out for one half of back-to-back sets this season, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Clippers opted to take a cautious approach and hold him out for Monday's contest versus the Warriors. If Bamba isn't available Monday, the Clippers could turn to Kobe Brown, Kai Jones and/or Nicolas Batum to handle the backup center role.