Mo Bamba News: Serviceable results in spot start

Bamba amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 15 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Bulls.

Making a spot start at the five for the Clippers on Monday, Bamba was serviceable during his 15 minutes of action in what was his first appearance with the first unit this year. The veteran big man did lose considerable center minutes to Nicolas Batum and Kobe Brown from Los Angeles' second unit, though. If Ivica Zubac is able to return from an eye injury in time for Wednesday's showdown with the Celtics, Bamba would certainly be slated to revert back to the bench.