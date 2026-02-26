Mo Bamba News: Signs with Utah

Bamba signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Bamba has been a standout at the G League level and is being added to provide some depth in Utah. The Jazz have several injuries up front, so there is a path to minutes for Bamba. The big man averaged 17.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks at the G League level.