Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Swats three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Bamba finished Tuesday's 127-105 victory over Portland with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 17 minutes.

Bamba has been limited to workloads with minutes in the teens as Ivica Zubac's backup, but he's made the most of them. He's been a terrific shot-blocking specialist in deeper formats, averaging 2.2 blocks in 15.3 minutes over his past five outings.

