Mo Bamba News: Waived Thursday
The Jazz waived Bamba on Thursday, Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Bamba went down with an illness and wasn't able to travel with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, so Utah cut him. In two games with the Jazz, Bamba accounted for a total of 10 points, 20 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two turnovers across 38 minutes.
Mo Bamba
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mo Bamba See More
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Free Agency 2024 Full Recap: Analysis for Every DealJuly 1, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12April 12, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 9April 9, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7April 7, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 6April 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mo Bamba See More