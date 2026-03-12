Mo Bamba headshot

Mo Bamba News: Waived Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Jazz waived Bamba on Thursday, Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Bamba went down with an illness and wasn't able to travel with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, so Utah cut him. In two games with the Jazz, Bamba accounted for a total of 10 points, 20 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two turnovers across 38 minutes.

