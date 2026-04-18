Mohamed Diawara News: Back with second unit
Diawara will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against Atlanta, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Diawara drew a rare start in the regular season finale, but he'll retreat to the second unit to open the postseason. He's likely to play a very minor role going forward.
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