Mohamed Diawara News: Fires away from deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 4:05pm

Diawara recorded 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-13 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 victory over the Spurs.

Diawara finished as the leading bench scorer for the Knicks while doing nearly all his damage from beyond the arc. In fact, his 0.93 three-point attempts per minute was the highest single-game rate in NBA history among players who have played a minimum of 10 minutes in a game. While Diawara won't take on the type of volume that he did Sunday in future games, the rookie second-round pick has converted his three-point attempts at a strong 39.8 percent clip through 50 appearances and appears to be locked into a rotation spot for the moment. Even so, Diawara will likely need to earn a consistent 20-minute role before emerging as a viable streaming option for three-pointers in most fantasy leagues.

Mohamed Diawara
New York Knicks
