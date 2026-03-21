Mohamed Diawara News: Makes most of playing time

Diawara racked up eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Nets.

Diawara didn't have a lot of touches on offense, but he certainly made his presence felt in this 19-minute cameo off the bench. However, these numbers won't be enough to make Diawara relevant in most fantasy formats. He's scored in double digits in just two of his 11 appearances off the bench in March, a stretch in which he's averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 14.9 minutes per contest.