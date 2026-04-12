Mohamed Diawara headshot

Mohamed Diawara News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Diawara is starting Sunday against the Hornets.

Diawara is getting the spot-start with New York resting most of their usual starters, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Jose Alvarado, Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride and Ariel Hukporti. As a starter this season, Diawara has posted averages of 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 triples per contest.

Mohamed Diawara
New York Knicks
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