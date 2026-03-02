Mohamed Diawara headshot

Mohamed Diawara News: Strong effort off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 11:41am

Diawara closed with 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-13 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 victory over the Spurs.

Diawara was a major bright spot off the bench for New York in this one. Notably, Jeremy Sochan hasn't been able to emerge yet for the Knicks, and Diawara has maintained a decent role with the second unit. He's not quite on the radar in most fantasy formats, however.

Mohamed Diawara
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Diawara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Diawara See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
61 days ago
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
NBA
2025 NBA Draft: Biggest Takeaways, Full Breakdown, Analysis
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
248 days ago