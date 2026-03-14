Mohamed Diawara News: Struggles shooting in win Friday

Diawara supplied four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Pacers.

Diawara had 10 points in the recent victory over Utah. With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Josh Hart (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (illness) out Friday, he had an opportunity to benefit offensively. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, with the 20-year-old shooting just 22.2 percent from the field while failing to drain any of his attempts from behind the arc. If Towns, Hart and Sochan remain sidelined, Diawara might continue to see more action than usual moving ahead. However, that could change if he doesn't turn things around on both ends of the floor.