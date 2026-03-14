Mohamed Diawara headshot

Mohamed Diawara News: Struggles shooting in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 8:39am

Diawara supplied four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Pacers.

Diawara had 10 points in the recent victory over Utah. With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Josh Hart (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (illness) out Friday, he had an opportunity to benefit offensively. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, with the 20-year-old shooting just 22.2 percent from the field while failing to drain any of his attempts from behind the arc. If Towns, Hart and Sochan remain sidelined, Diawara might continue to see more action than usual moving ahead. However, that could change if he doesn't turn things around on both ends of the floor.

Mohamed Diawara
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Diawara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Diawara See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
38 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
73 days ago