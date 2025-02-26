Fantasy Basketball
Monte Morris Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:11pm

Morris (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Thursday will mark a third absence in a row for Morris, who is still managing a back injury. The veteran guard's next opportunity to take the floor arrives in Friday's meeting with the Pelicans. Morris' absence won't have a significant impact on Phoenix's rotation, but Tyus Jones sets up as the top backup point guard.

Monte Morris
Phoenix Suns
