Monte Morris Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Morris (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Morris is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to low back soreness. The veteran point guard didn't play in four straight outings due to a coach's decision before the absence streak, so another potential absence likely wouldn't cause any waves in the rotation.

