Duane Rankin of The Arizona RepublicMorris (back) has been ruled out Monday against Memphis, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Morris will now miss his 13th consecutive game due to injury, and 25th overall this season. Ever since his first slew of absences began Jan. 12, Morris has missed 19 games and only played 10.9 minutes in the games he did appear in.