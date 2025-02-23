Monte Morris Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Morris is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to lower back soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Morris has been a healthy DNP in each of the Suns' last four games, so his absence Sunday wouldn't have a huge impact on Phoenix's rotation. He's appeared in 40 games for the Suns and has averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds over 13.1 minutes per game.