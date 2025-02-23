Fantasy Basketball
Monte Morris headshot

Monte Morris Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Morris is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to lower back soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Morris has been a healthy DNP in each of the Suns' last four games, so his absence Sunday wouldn't have a huge impact on Phoenix's rotation. He's appeared in 40 games for the Suns and has averaged 4.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds over 13.1 minutes per game.

