Monte Morris Injury: Ruled out against New Orleans
Morris (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Morris will miss an eighth straight game for the Suns as he deals with a back issue. The veteran guard has been in and out of the lineup all season. When healthy, he hasn't made much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, averaging 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shoots a career-low 40.4 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc.
