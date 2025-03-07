Fantasy Basketball
Monte Morris

Monte Morris Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:01am

The Suns list Morris out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to low back injury management.

Morris first appeared on the injury report in late February on account of lower-back soreness, and he proceeded to sit out four straight games before being cleared to play in advance of this past Sunday's 116-98 loss to the Timberwolves. The veteran point guard didn't see the floor in a coach's decision and went unused again in Tuesday's win over the Clippers, despite being available. He's now back on the injury report for Friday's game, though Morris looks like he'll remain outside of the rotation whenever he finally moves past the back issue.

