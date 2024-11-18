Monte Morris News: Plays just 11 minutes

Morris contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 11 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Morris continues to be a minimal part of the rotation for the Suns. In 10 total appearances, he's played 11.4 minutes per contest with averages of 4.7 points, 1.5 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 steals. He's not relevant in most fantasy formats for the time being.