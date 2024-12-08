Fantasy Basketball
Monte Morris headshot

Monte Morris News: Shows up with 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Morris provided 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Heat.

We haven't seen much from Morris this season, but he posted a season-high 12 points in the loss, signaling an increase in production while the team copes with numerous absences. Although he isn't a worthwhile fantasy prospect, Morris may pop with some encouraging numbers over the next few weeks.

Monte Morris
Phoenix Suns
