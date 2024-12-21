Fantasy Basketball
Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner Injury: Suffers non-contact injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Wagner was helped off the floor during Saturday's game against the Heat after sustaining a non-contact knee injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner wasn't able to put much, if any, weight on his left leg while being helped back to the locker room. Considering the non-contact nature of the injury, Wagner should be considered doubtful to return. Jonathan Isaac and Caleb Houstan could see more action while Wagner is sidelined while Wendell Carter could see more minutes at center.

Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic
