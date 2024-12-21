Moritz Wagner Injury: Won't return Saturday

Wagner (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Miami, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports. He didn't record any counting stats over two minutes prior to exiting.

Wagner sustained a non-contact left knee injury and will undergo further testing to determine the specifics and severity of the injury. Jonathan Isaac and Caleb Houstan are the likeliest candidates for increased roles sans Wagner. Wagner's next chance to play will come Monday against Boston.