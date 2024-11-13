Moritz Wagner News: Efficient off bench Tuesday

Wagner accumulated 18 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-89 win over the Hornets.

Wagner continues to make the most of his minutes off the bench, and he's thriving as a scoring option in the second unit. He's scored in double digits in five of his last six games off the bench, averaging 14.0 points per game and shooting 50.9 percent from the field in that span.