Moritz Wagner headshot

Moritz Wagner News: Ends year in muted role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:48am

Wagner posted five points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 10 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After beginning the season on the shelf amid his knee surgery recovery, Wagner never quite made his way into much fantasy relevance in 2025-26. Set for unrestricted free agency this offseason, the 29-year-old big man averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest across 36 regular-season games.

Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic
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